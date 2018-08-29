News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Arizona Diamondbacks Final Month of The Season

Arizona Diamondbacks Final Month of The Season
August 29
10:56 2018
Print This Article

Arizona Diamondbacks catch themselves in a ruff predicament with one month left in the season. Diamondbacks entered the final week of August with a 1.5 game lead over the second place Colorado Rockies. With the Dback having to still face the Rockies seven times and the third place L.A. Dodgers seven times. This is the toughest stretch for the Dbacks of the season. With the starting pitching rotation for the Dbacks healthy that could help push the Dbacks into the post season. So far in the month of August the Dbacks record is 12-11 (7-7) Home (5-6) Away. Diamondbacks start a four game series tomorrow night against the L.A. Dodgers in LA.  Pitching game one tomorrow night is Robbie Ray.  The remaining teams that the Dbacks face in the season have winning records and are in the playoff picture.

Tags
Dbacks Arizona Playoffs NL West Dodgers

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.