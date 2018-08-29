Arizona Diamondbacks Final Month of The Season

Arizona Diamondbacks catch themselves in a ruff predicament with one month left in the season. Diamondbacks entered the final week of August with a 1.5 game lead over the second place Colorado Rockies. With the Dback having to still face the Rockies seven times and the third place L.A. Dodgers seven times. This is the toughest stretch for the Dbacks of the season. With the starting pitching rotation for the Dbacks healthy that could help push the Dbacks into the post season. So far in the month of August the Dbacks record is 12-11 (7-7) Home (5-6) Away. Diamondbacks start a four game series tomorrow night against the L.A. Dodgers in LA. Pitching game one tomorrow night is Robbie Ray. The remaining teams that the Dbacks face in the season have winning records and are in the playoff picture.