Arizona Diamondbacks faces the San Diego Padres

The first place Diamondbacks return to the field tonight Thursday August 16th at 7:10 pm against the last place San Diego Padres. The Diamondbacks currently hold a 1.5 game lead in the division over the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. With just forty one games left in the season the Dbacks still have to face the Dodgers and Rockies seven more times. The key to success in the final months leading up to the post season is how healthy the team is and the bullpen. Currently the Dbacks are without starting third baseman Jake lamb who suffered a season ending injury a last week. Despite losing Lamb the Dbacks look healthy and could make a Hugh push for the postseason. Clay Buchholz is scheduled to start the series tonight against the Padres. Buchholz is 5-2 on the season with a 2.67 ERA Buchholz last outing was a loss to Cincinnati last Friday.