Arizona Diamondbacks dress for Miami Vice

Page- Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to continue there winning streak as they travel to South Beach in a four game series with the Miami Marlins. The DBacks are looking to make some roster changes in the starting rotation leading into the series against the Marlins. Game one is Slated for Monday, June 25 at 4:10 pm. All times are Arizona Times

Game 1 0-1 (44-33)

With Shelby Miller returning to the rotation in over 14 months the Dbacks are looking to continue the Win streak. In the top of the 1st inning on a home run over the right-field wall by Jake Lamb put the Dbacks up early on the road. The Marlins didn’t waste any time answering to the Dbacks run. Matching it in the bottom haft of the inning. It was looking like this could be a bloody battle. In the fourth inning, Miller night was cut short surrendering three more runs putting the Marlins lead up to 5-2. The Dbacks were able to get two runs more runs in the top haft of the ninth but it wasn’t enough to stop the Marlins. Marlins Win 9-5.