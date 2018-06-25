Arizona Diamondbacks Breakout the Brooms!

Pittsburgh- The Arizona Diamondback was on the road this weekend in Pittsburgh facing the Pirates for a four games series. The Diamondbacks entered the weekend series with a 2.5 game lead over the LA Dodgers for first place in the NL West. Prior to the series the Diamondbacks made some pitching changes to their starting rotation sending Matt Koch to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Jake Barrett from Reno. Prior to the weekend series the Pirates in their last 10 games were 5-5. The Diamondbacks were headed into Pittsburgh coming off of a Interleague contest against the Angels.

Game 1 1-0 (41-33)

From the first pitch in game one the Diamondback controlled the contest. Jumping all over Chad Kuhl. With Ketel Marte along with Alex Avila each hit Two-run homers. The dbacks scored eight runs in the first three innings of the contest. With the great Defense the DBacks only surrendered 3 runs to the Pirates. Kuhl only managed to last 2 inning giving up 8 runs on 8 hits with 2 k’s. The final from PNC field DBacks 9 Pirates 3.

Game time 3:11

Game 2 2-0 (42-33)

A little different from game one both the Pirates and Dbacks sent their best match-up pitching wise to the mound for game two. Pirates had Ivan Nova on the mound along with Patrick Corbin for the Dbacks. Both pitchers pitched deep into the night with surrendering zero runs and only giving up 6 hits on 20 strikeout Corbin led the way with 12 k’s now that’s what you call a pitching duel. Going in to the 11th inning Katel Marte was able to move the runners and break the tie Dbacks up 1-0. The Pirates answered back in the bottom of the inning on a throwing error on Jake Lamb scored a run 1-1 headed to the top of the 12th nothing was able to get started for both teams. Will the 13th inning be the magic number for the Dbacks? Yes Diamondbacks came in ready to close this game out with the top of the order due up. Jon Jay drew a walk and stole second on a wild pitch; Marte single to center in which scored Jay put the DBacks up 2-1

Game time 3:51

Game 3 3-0 (43-33)

With Zach Greinke getting the start on the mound for the Diamondbacks the Dbacks are looking for a high powering offence to go with Greibke stellar arm performance. Behind Peralta two hits and two RBIs and Goldschmidt homeroom in the top of the 7th inning the Dbacks were easily in route to a 7-2 victory. Greinke pitched 6 strong innings giving up just two hits and zero runs and fanning 7 pirate batters.

Game Time 2:52

Game 4 4-0 (44-33)

The finale of the weekend series in Pittsburgh our pitching match ups were Buchholz vs Williams. David Peralta up to bat in the top of the 1st inning with Lamb on first Peralta took Trevor Williams over the right field wall to put the Dbacks on the board first 2-0. With Buchholz on the mound for the Dback jumping out to a lead the early gave some Cushing for him. Buchholz day was cut short when he was pulled in the fifth inning before experiencing tightness in his left side. Buchholz finished the afternoon giving up 2 hits and5 strikeouts. The Dbacks beat the Pirates 3-0.

Game time 2:32