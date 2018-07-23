Arizona Diamondbacks are Looking to Get Back on The Winning Streak.

Phoenix- Over the weekend the Diamondbacks hosted their divisional rivals the Colorado Rockies. Entering Friday’s series the Dbacks were a half game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the Division and a 2.5 game lead over the third place Rockies. After losing the first two games to the Rockies in the weekend series. The Dbacks were looking for a win on Sunday in front of a home crowd of 32,982 at Chase Field. On the mound for the Dbacks was all Star himself Zack Grenkie in Sunday’s contest. Grenkie lasted 8 innings surrendering 2 hits and 1 run along with 13 strikeouts. The outing was Grenkie’s biggest of the season so far. Dbacks are on the road for the next week starting today in the north-side of Chicago against the Chicago Cubs for four games. Before heading home next Monday the Dbacks stop off in San Diego for three games against the Padres.

As of 7/22/2018 Complete Standings