Arizona Diamondbacks 2018 playoff Hopes Diminishing

Arizona Diamondbacks head home after a tough road swing through the state of California losing five of the seven games. Diamondbacks catch themselves a game and half behind first place Colorado Rockies and half game behind the L.A. Dodgers. Diamondbacks have the toughest remaining schedule in baseball with opponents such as Houston, Cubs and Atlanta each of their opponents are in the race for a playoff spot and have no room for any kind of errors. Dbacks open a four game home stand on Thursday September 6, 2018 against the Atlanta Braves (76-61). The recent Dbacks losses have came in the final at bat for their opponent. In the post season World Series winners have had an outstanding bullpen that led them to winning the World Series. the Dbacks weakest part of the team is the relievers in the bullpen. Dbacks have twenty three games left in the season and have a 24.9% chance to make the postseason according to FanGraphs.

Record of remaining Opponents Arizona Diamondbacks (75-64)

Atlanta (76-61) 4 games

Chicago Cubs (81-57) 3 games

Colorado (76-62) 7 games

Houston (86-53) 3 games

L.A. Dodgers (76-63) 3 games

San Diego (55-86) 2 games