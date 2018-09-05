News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Arizona Diamondbacks 2018 playoff Hopes Diminishing

Arizona Diamondbacks 2018 playoff Hopes Diminishing
September 05
09:40 2018
Print This Article

Arizona Diamondbacks head home after a tough road swing through the state of California losing five of the seven games. Diamondbacks catch themselves a game and half behind first place Colorado Rockies and half game behind the L.A. Dodgers. Diamondbacks have the toughest remaining schedule in baseball with opponents such as Houston, Cubs and Atlanta each of their opponents are in the race for a playoff spot and have no room for any kind of errors.  Dbacks open a four game home stand on Thursday September 6, 2018 against the Atlanta Braves (76-61). The recent Dbacks losses have came in the final at bat for their opponent. In the post season World Series winners have had an outstanding bullpen that led them to winning the World Series. the Dbacks weakest part of the team is the relievers in the bullpen.  Dbacks have twenty three games left in the season and have a 24.9% chance to make the postseason according to FanGraphs.

Record of remaining Opponents   Arizona Diamondbacks (75-64)

Atlanta (76-61)  4 games

Chicago Cubs (81-57)  3 games

Colorado (76-62)  7 games

Houston (86-53)  3 games

L.A. Dodgers (76-63)   3 games

San Diego (55-86) 2 games

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Slider height and/or width are not valid or smaller than 50px

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.