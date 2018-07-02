Arizona Diamondback Loose Ground in the Lead in The NL West

Page-This past weekend the Arizona Diamondbacks return to Chase Field for the start of a ten game home swing with Divisional opponent San Francisco Giants. Entering the weekend series the Diamondback had a comfortable lead in the Division. With a 5.5 game lead over the Giants and a 3.5 game lead over second place Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are coming off of a road swing that started back on June 18 the DBacks went 8-2 while on the road.

In game one against the Giants on Friday night Patrick Corbin turn in the starting rotation to start on the mound. In a hard-fought outing for Corbin ended on a no-decision. Corbin lasted 6 innings giving up 4 hits 1 earned run and 5 strikeouts with the no-decision on Friday Corbin ’s record stayed the same 6-3 on the season. It was the rookie night for the Giants as they entered Chase field with one thing in mind sweep. After being called up from Triple-A Sacramento Austin Slater went 3-4 with 2 RBI’s to lift the Giants over the Dbacks 2-1.

Shelby Miller returning to the mound in just his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery is looking to get the Win. Miller’s first outing was against Miami, in which Miller lasted just 3.2 innings surrendering five runs off six hits fanning five and walking two, not the day Miller anticipated. The Giants hot offense came out strong on Miller in the 2nd inning on a 1-2 count Crawford homered to straightaway center putting the Giants up 1-0. The Dbacks offense couldn’t get anything done to help Miller. In the 3rd inning was a disaster for Miller giving up another 4 runs to put the Giants well ahead of the Dbacks 5-0. Miller would return for the 4th inning with intentions to put a stop to the Giants offense. The Giants answered in the 4th inning with a home run by Andrew McCutchen. Miller’s night came to an end in the 5th but not before surrendering six runs on nine hits fanning six. Dbacks left many opportunities on the basses but never could move them. Dbacks fall 7-0 to the Giants.

In the final game of the divisional series on Sunday the Dbacks look to get at least one win at home. Zack Godley was on the mound for the Dbacks. The Diamondbacks got their first lead of the series in the second inning on a Jarrod Dyson single to score Jake Lamb the Dbacks take the lead for a short time 2-1. The Giants outslugged the Dbacks to regain the lead to never give it back adding four runs in the 5th inning to extend their lead to 8-3 Giants complete a sweep on the Dbacks winning Sunday’s game 9-6. Next up for the Dbacks is Monday against St. Louis Cardinals