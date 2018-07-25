Arizona Diamondbacks Continue to Shine at Wrigley Field

Arizona Diamondbacks earned their third win in a row at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night. Returning to the mound since June 25th was Clay Buchholz. Buchholz did not give up a hit in the game until the fourth inning when Javier Baez hit a Sharpe infield single to Chris Owings at third base. The Dbacks bats were hot Tuesday night reaching the bases on 12 hits.Steven Souza Jr. lead the way for the Dbacks offensively Tuesday night Souza reached base five times in the game. Leading the way on the mound Buchholz surrendered 1 run giving up 6 hits and fanning 5 at the plate. The Dbacks added three-runs to the scoreboard in the 5th for the first runs of the game. The Cubs managed to get a run across the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning on a home-run by Jason Heyward. Diamondbacks defeat the Cubs Tuesday night at Wrigley Field or their fifth win in the last six games at Wrigley. Next up for the Dbacks is a day game Wednesday at 11am.