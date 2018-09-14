Arizona CCW Course in Flagstaff

FREE AZ Concealed Carry Permit Course in Flagstaff for College Students!

Everyone else is welcome to attend for $15 if prepaid online. www.safeccw.com

$30 if you would like to come in without a reservation and pay at the door.

(Arizona CCW)

October 6th

12:30 pm – 5:30 pm

https://www.safearizona.com/events/flagstaff-8/

VFW Post 1709

409 W Santa Fe Ave

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

480-244-6315

SafeArizonaFirearmsEducation@gmail.com

www.safeccw.com

The chief instructor is an NRA certified Training Counselor, instructor, Professional gunsmith, and journeyman fi rearms engraver. He has over 3 years of professional fi rearms training experience, and currently certifies NRA Instructors.

While this is a non-shooting course, it will satisfy Arizona DPS training requirements to obtain your permit. The course will cover defensive pistol selection, ethics of use of force, legal information, basic firearms knowledge, and what to do before, during, and after a defensive shooting incident, and legal information pertaining to use, carry, purchase, and ownership of a firearm.

While we are a constitutional carry state, and we do not need a CCW to carry concealed, the following are some benefits to having a CCW:

1) Reciprocity: several states recognize out CCW and will allow you to carry concealed in their states with our permit. Nevada is one of these states. I have spoken with DPS and they will not update their website until they get a written letter from Nevada, If you need to confirm, you can call 702-828-3271.

2) Under federal Law (USC 922(q)(2)(A)) It is illegal to transport your fi rearm within 1,000 feet of school grounds, unless you have a state issued fi rearms permit (Arizona CCW qualifies under this)

3) Faster processing for fir earms purchases

4) the more you have in your corner if you have to defend yourself in court, the better

5) Be able to carry into alcohol serving establishments concealed

6) Serves as a way of informing a police officer you have a fi rearm without having to say the word “”gun”” when interacting with them.

Someone will be on site to do fingerprints for an additional $20. The CCW department of AZ DPS will not accept any clearance cards, including the DPS fingerprint cards. They will require new fingerprint cards to be filled out.

Space is limited. To reserve your spot, visit us on our website at www.safeccw.com or contact Gerard at 480-244-6315 or by email at SafeArizonaFirearmsEducation@gmail.com

FAQs

I LIVE OUT OF STATE, CAN I STILL GET MY ARIZONA CCW?

Absolutely! Arizona will issue a permit to residents of all 50 states. No Arizona ID needed.

WHO CAN TAKE IT?

Anyone with a desire to learn can attend this course. the information can apply to almost all ages. You will have to be 21 to obtain your ccw (or 19 with military).

DO I NEED A FIR EARM?

No. This is a non-shooting course, and bringing a fi rearm is not needed.

DO YOU OFFER SHOOTING CLASSES?

Absolutely! We offer over 50 different classes offered 24/7 ranging from basic pistol, advanced personal protection, NRA instructor courses, Range Safety Officer, Knife defense, all the way to First Aid/CPR/AED, and everything in between.

DO I STILL HAVE TO DO FINGERPRINTS IF I HAVE A CLEARANCE CARD?

Yes. The CCW department of Arizona DPS does not recognize any clearance cards, even if they are federal. We will have someone on site doing fingerprint services for an additional $20 if you would like to have them done the day of the class.

HOW DO I SIGN UP?

There are two ways to attend:

Reserve online at www.safeccw.com for $15

walk in with no reservation and pay at the door for $30

