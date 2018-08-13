Arizona Cardinals Get an Ugly Win.

Arizona Cardinals faced the Los Angeles Chargers in week one of preseason at University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday. This was what every Cardinal fan had been waiting for since January. With new faces in the Cardinals Organization this season the Cardinals are looking to make Vegas Sports Betting look wrong. The Cardinals betting line in Vegas is 5.5 games Cardinals finished last season at 8-8. Cardinals Rookie Christian Kirk brought the fans to their feet on his first career touch for the Cardinals. Kirk received the ball on a punt from the Chargers with a little over 12 minutes left in the first quarter. Kirk received the ball at the Cardinals 20 yard line with the burst of speed Kirk had one man to beat and that was punter for the Chargers. Kirk tripped over his own feet at the Chargers 45 yard line before being touched by Chargers Rookie Punter. Cardinals scored on their opening drive on a Chase Edmonds 2 yard touchdown run. Rookie QB Josh Rosen didn’t get the help he looked for from his receivers or the offensive line having to dodge the pass rush from the Chargers. Rosen had two passes dropped by receivers in his Cardinal Debut. Cardinals defeat the Chargers 24-17. Cardinals travel to New Orleans for week two of preseason on Friday 17, 2018.