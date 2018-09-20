Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart Adjustment

After two weeks of the season the Cardinals needed to make some adjustment the depth chart coming out today was 2nd year player out of Temple Haason Reddick was no longer in the starting position at LB. Reddick was selected by the Cardinals in the 2017 draft 13th overall.

Starting in the place of Reddick this week is Gerald Hodges. This is Hodges first year with the Cardinals last season Hodges spent time on the Buffalo Bill practice squad before being signed by the New Orleans Saints. The Cardinals face the 1-1 bears Sunday in Glendale The Cardinals linebacker’s for Sundays game looks like this Gerald Hodges at the strong-side linebacker position, Josh Bynes at middle linebacker and Deone Bucannon at weak-side linebacker.

The Cardinals face the 1-1 bears Sunday in Glendale at 1:25 pm.