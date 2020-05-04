Many in the business community are eager to get back to business in Arizona and around the country. While Arizona is easing restrictions previously in place to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19, it won’t be business as usual for a while. The state has opted to gradually make a return to normal operations.

Today, Monday, May 4, 2020, is the first day of the gradual phase-in when businesses can begin to operate on a limited basis in Arizona by offering curbside service to shoppers and then will be allowed to fully open on Friday, May 8, 2020, under certain conditions.

Among the governor’s new guidelines, customers will be asked to:

–Maintain a social distance of 6 feet from other customers and employees

–Wear masks to cover their nose and mouth

–Shop at non-peak hours if possible

But the biggest changes for businesses and employees are inside the store. Workers will have to:

–Operate with fewer customers inside

–Close fitting rooms at clothing stores and other enclosed spaces available to customers

–Screen employees for Covid-19 symptoms prior to their shifts