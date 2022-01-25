News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Arizona Board of Education Changes Substitute Teacher Requirements

January 25
12:55 2022
Yesterday we reported the Arizona Board of Education was holding a special meeting to vote on potential changes to substitute teaching requirements across the state. The Board voted yes on both changed proposed by Rural Arizona Schools Coalition and the Arizona School Administrators Association. Previously, substitute teachers were limited to 120 days of teaching at one school; and that restriction has been lifted. Additionally, emergency substitute teacher certificates will now be good for two years instead of just one year. According to reports, the demand for substitute teachers in Arizona is at an all-time high, and the Board hopes these changes will increase the pool of available substitutes.

(Featured Image courtesy of 14995841 from Pixabay)

