Arizona Blood Shortages Reported

Blood donors are urgently needed to avoid a critical shortage. The American Red Cross reports it has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures, increasing the demand for depleted blood products. The Red Cross is encouraging those who are able to please consider a donation to prevent another shortage like the one that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Red Cross is currently holding drives around the state.

A critical blood shortage has also been announced by Critical Blood Services now called Vitalant. Vitalant is calling on donors to help patients now. Vitalant is the nation’s largest nonprofit, independent blood collector and they have already declared a critical shortage of blood as supplies have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. They, too, are citing the loss of donations and the resumption of surgeries and other medical procedures as stay at home restrictions lift.

Vitalant reports that while all blood types are critically needed right now, there is an especially high need for type O, A-Negative and B-Negative red blood cells.

Blood Collections in Page

-Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the Page Hospital Community Washburn Conference Room

-Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Training Room.

For Page locations, donors strongly urged to make appointments at vitalant.org or 877-25-VITAL