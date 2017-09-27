Arizona Assistant Basketball Coach Arrested

On Tuesday morning (9/26), Emmanuel “Book” Richardson, an Assistant Basketball coach at the University of Arizona, was arrested. His arrest is in correlation to an ongoing joint investigation being conducted by the U.S. Attorney General and the F.B.I.

Richardson is one of 10 individuals who allegedly bribed would be student athletes, in the hope that the paid student would attend their particular college and play basketball.

Apparently the coaches bribed would be athletes and attempted to pursue them to sign to the agents and managers who were involved in the scheme. The Department of Justice and the F.B.I. have been investigating the alleged bribe scheme since 2015.

The biggest controversy of the whole scheme is the alleged involvement of the athletic clothing giant Adidas. Apparently a couple of the individuals involved have ties to the company.

U of A has suspended Richardson and it is unknown if the University will face disciplinary action from the NCAA as a result of the investigation.

Richardson allegedly received $20,000 to allegedly use toward bibes in June and July.

Wednesday mornning (9/27), Louisville Basketball Head Coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich have been removed from their positions in connection with the scheme.