Arizona and Navajo COVID Numbers Going in Different Directions

June 16
13:27 2020
Lookout Arizona, but you’ve just surpassed your record number of new COVID-19 confirmed cases for one day; 2,392. That was Monday’s total!

The numbers have been going up and up and up, ever since the loosening of some restrictions were lifted in the state.

“The Virus is not going away!”

Those are the words of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, concerning the recent increase in the number of cases.

“There’s no cure for this virus and no vaccines,” said the Governor. “We need to learn to live with it and make sure we are protecting the most vulnerable in our society.”

On the other side of the health coin is this; On the Navajo nation Monday they had their lowest number of new cases; twenty-two! And at last report there had been no deaths since Saturday.

According to the Navajo Times yesterday, the total number of cases on the Navajo Nation is 6,633, with 311 deaths.

