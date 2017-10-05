Arizona 1st District Representative Tom O’Halleran Calls For Action

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) has released a statement in response to the tragedy in Las Vegas which struck close to home as Vegas is a highly sought out destination for people in Northern Arizona and southern Utah.

O’Halleran said this:

“There is too much violence in America. There are too many victims and too many grieving families. The safety of our children and grandchildren should not be jeopardized by partisan bickering and gridlock in Washington. We must work together and pass common sense legislation establishing universal background checks and stopping those on the terror watch list from purchasing weapons. It is far past time for action to address violence in America, we cannot wait any longer.”

Whether you are conservative or liberal, Mr. O’Halleran has a point; The safety of future generations shouldn’t have to suffer because of a lack of law effectiveness.