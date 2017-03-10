News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Arizona #17 in DUI Problems

March 10
11:24 2017
According to BackgroundChecks.org, Arizona is in the middle of the pack when it comes to DUI problems across the state.

The state DUI rankings report was released Thursday and used a combination of CDC, Department of Transportation data, and local state data, to create a comprehensive DUI score for each state.

To create a ranking of states, a combination of deaths directly attributable to DUIs, DUI arrests per 100,000 people, and drinking too much before driving, as reported by drivers themselves, were taken into consideration.

Arizona was ranked #17 on the list, with the first state, Wyoming, having the worst DUI problems, and New York, #50 having the least problems with DUI and drunk driving.

“The fact that over 10,000 people a year die from DUI related accidents is a travesty”, said Trent Wilson, co-author of the research. “We hope this research will open some eyes and make people think twice before drinking and driving.”

DUIs were on the rise in 2016, according to data released late last year by the CDC and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Utah, currently considering legislation to decrease the legal limit for blood alcohol content while driving, is in the top five, coming in at #46.

