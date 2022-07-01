News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Area Independence Day Festivities

July 01
10:32 2022
There are many activities happening in the area for the 4th of July weekend.

  • July 2nd: Fireworks show in Chinle at the old airport road, 9pm.
  • July 3rd: Fireworks show at Tuba City High School football field, 9pm.
  • July 4th:
    • Page’s Independence Day Parade, announced live on 93.3FM, 10am
    • Activities in John C. Page City Park, 11am
    • Foam Glow Stick Party at John C. Page City Park, 8pm
    • Big Water Fire Department on scene at Big Water baseball field near town park for anyone who wishes to light fireworks, 7-11pm.
    • Fireworks show in Kayenta at Kayenta Rodeo Grounds, 9pm
    • Fireworks show in Window Rock at Navajo Nation Fairgrounds, 9pm

However and wherever you choose to celebrate the holiday weekend, Lake Powell Communications wishes you a safe and happy holiday.

