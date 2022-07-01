Area Independence Day Festivities

There are many activities happening in the area for the 4th of July weekend.

July 2nd: Fireworks show in Chinle at the old airport road, 9pm.

July 3rd: Fireworks show at Tuba City High School football field, 9pm.

July 4th: Page’s Independence Day Parade, announced live on 93.3FM, 10am Activities in John C. Page City Park, 11am Foam Glow Stick Party at John C. Page City Park, 8pm Big Water Fire Department on scene at Big Water baseball field near town park for anyone who wishes to light fireworks, 7-11pm. Fireworks show in Kayenta at Kayenta Rodeo Grounds, 9pm Fireworks show in Window Rock at Navajo Nation Fairgrounds, 9pm



