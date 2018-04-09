Are YOU Wildfire Ready?

Before A Wildfire

Prepare in Advance

Be sure you’re Red Cross Ready. That means:

Additional steps to protect your family

Talk with your family about wildfire facts: how to keep them from starting and what to do if one occurs. Discussing ahead of time

helps reduce fear, particularly for younger children.

Post emergency phone numbers by every phone in your house.

Ensure that every member of your family carries a Safe and Well wallet card.

Make sure you have access to NOAA radio broadcasts: Find an online NOAA radio station Search for a NOAA radio app in the Apple Store >> or Google Play>> Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank NOAA radio in the Red Cross Store

Keep insurance policies, documents, and other valuables in a safe-deposit box. You may need quick, easy access to these documents.

Keep them in a safe place less likely to be damaged. Take pictures on a phone and keep copies of important documents and files on a

flashdrive that you can carry with you on your house or car keys.

Additional steps to protect your pets & animals

Prepare a pet emergency kit for your companion animals.

Additional steps to protect your home

Identify and maintain an adequate water source outside your home, such as a small pond, cistern, well, or swimming pool.

Set aside household items that you can use as fire tools before emergency responders arrive: a rake, ax, hand saw or chain saw, bucket and shovel.

Regularly clean roofs and gutters.

Keep a garden hose that is long enough to reach all areas of your home and other structures on the property.

Install freeze-proof exterior water outlets on at least 2 sides of your home and near other structures on the property.

Make sure driveway entrances and your house number or address are clearly marked so fire vehicles can get to your home.

Install additional outlets at least 50 feet from your home. Firefighters may be able to use them.

Right Before

As the Fire Approaches Your Home

If you do nothing else:

Be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Listen to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information including your safest escape route. Check your emergency kitand replenish any items missing or in short supply, especially medications and medical supplies. Keep it in the car. Arrange for temporary housing at a friend or relative’s home outside the threatened area. Identify nearbyshelter sitesand know your routes to get there.

Then, if you can, do this…

Back your car into the garage or park it outside in the direction of your evacuation route.

Confine pets to one room so you can find them if you need to evacuate quickly.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust: Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors to prevent outside smoke from getting in. Do not use anything that burns and adds to indoor pollution such as candles, fire places and gas stoves.

If you have asthma or another lung disease, follow your health care provider’s advice. Seek medical care if your symptoms worsen.

Dress to protect yourself: wear cotton/woolen clothing including long sleeve shirts, long pants and gloves.

If you still have time…

Shut off gas meter only if advised to do so by local officials.

If you have a propane tank system, turn off the valves and leave them closed until the propane supplier inspects your system.

Open fireplace dampers and close fireplace screens. Burning embers will not be “sucked down” into a home from the outside.

Wet down your roof (if combustible).

Close windows, vents, doors, blinds, or noncombustible window coverings, and heavy drapes. Remove lightweight drapes and curtains.

Move combustible furniture into the center of your home away from windows and sliding-glass doors.

Close all doors and windows inside your home to prevent draft.

Place valuables that will not be damaged by water in a pool or pond.

Place sprinklers up to 50 feet away from the structures to raise the moisture level of nearby vegetation.

Seal attic and ground vents with precut plywood or commercial seals.

Remove combustible items from around the home, lawn and poolside, such as furniture, umbrellas, tarp coverings and firewood.

Connect the garden hose to outside taps.

Gather fire tools (shovels, hoes and hoses) and make sure they’re easy to access.

Be aware that water pressure will probably decrease due to heavy demand for firefighting. Water may not be available at all because electric pumps have failed or water reservoirs are drained.

During a Wildfire

Staying Safe Outdoors

If you are trapped, crouch in a pond, river or pool.

Do not put wet clothing or bandanas over your mouth or nose. Moist air causes more damage to airways than dry air at the same temperature.

If there is no body of water:

– Look for shelter in a cleared area or among a bed of rocks.

– Lie flat, face down, and cover your body with soil.

– Breathe the air close to the ground to avoid scorching your lungs or inhaling smoke.

After – Returning Home & Recovering after a Wildfire

Do not enter your home until fire officials say it is safe.

Use caution when entering burned areas as hazards may still exist, including hot spots, which can flare up without warning.

Avoid damaged or fallen power lines, poles and downed wires.

Watch for ash pits and mark them for safety—warn family and neighbors to keep clear of the pits also.

Watch animals closely and keep them under your direct control. Hidden embers and hot spots could burn your pets’ paws or hooves.

Follow public health guidance on safe cleanup of fire ash and safe use of masks.

Wet debris down to minimize breathing dust particles.

Wear leather gloves and heavy soled shoes to protect hands and feet.

Cleaning products, paint, batteries and damaged fuel containers need to be disposed of properly to avoid risk.

Ensure your food and water are safe

Discard any food that has been exposed to heat, smoke or soot.

Do NOT ever use water that you think may be contaminated to wash dishes, brush teeth, prepare food, wash hands, make ice or make baby formula.

Inspecting your home

If there is no power, check to make sure the main breaker is on. Fires may cause breakers to trip. If the breakers are on and power is still not present, contact the utility company.

Inspect the roof immediately and extinguish any sparks or embers. Wildfires may have left burning embers that could reignite.

For several hours afterward, recheck for smoke and sparks throughout the home, including the attic. The winds of wildfires can blow burning embers anywhere. Keep checking your home for embers that could cause fires.

Take precautions while cleaning your property. You may be exposed to potential health risks from hazardous materials.

Debris should be wetted down to minimize health impacts from breathing dust particles.

Use a two-strap dust particulate mask with nose clip and coveralls for the best minimal protection.

Wear leather gloves to protect hands from sharp objects while removing debris.

Wear rubber gloves when working with outhouse remnants, plumbing fixtures, and sewer piping. They can contain high levels of bacteria.

Hazardous materials such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, paint, batteries, contaminated fuel, and damaged fuel containers need to be properly handled to avoid risk. Check with local authorities for hazardous disposal assistance.

If you have a propane tank system, contact a propane supplier. Turn off valves on the system, and leave valves closed until the supplier inspects your system.

If you have a heating oil tank system, contact a heating oil supplier for an inspection of your system before using.

Visually check the stability of the trees. Any tree that has been weakened by fire may be a hazard.

Look for burns on the tree trunk. If the bark on the trunk has been burned off or scorched by very high temperatures completely around the circumference, the tree will not survive and should be considered unstable.

Look for burnt roots by probing the ground with a rod around the base of the tree and several feet away from the base. If the roots have been burned, you should consider this tree very unstable.

A scorched tree is one that has lost part or all of its leaves or needles. Healthy deciduous trees are resilient and may produce new branches and leaves as well as sprouts at the base of the tree. Evergreen trees may survive when partially scorched but are at risk for bark beetle attacks.

Let your family know you’re safe

If your community has experienced a disaster, register on the American Red Cross Safe and Well website to let your family and friends know you are safe.