Are YOU Registered to Vote in AZ?

August 28th, 2018 is Arizona Primary Day, voters will head to the polls to choose city, county and state candidates in advance of the General Election November 6th.

Democrats will be choosing from three candidates to take on the Republican candidate in November, Governor Doug Ducey being challenged by former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett.

David Garcia, Senator Steve Farley and YWCA Southern AZ CEO Kelly Fryer vying for the Democratic spot on the ballot.

Noah Dyer was running as an Independent in the Arizona Gubernatorial race but has recently announced the end of his campaign.

Coconino County voters will be choosing a new Superior Court Clerk for Flagstaff, new Constables for Flagstaff, Williams and Page, Justice of the Peace and Superior Court Judge seats for Divisions I, II and IV. Read more about that here.

For Coconino County Election information click here.

Page voters will be choosing five Council members and a Mayor.

The following are Candidates for Mayor

Brian Carey

William Diak

David Doyal

Levi Tappan

The following are Candidates for Council Member – 2-year term

Kristin Davis

Jeff Szabo

Dennis Warner

The following are Candidates for Council Member – 4-year term

Theresa Bowlby

Mark Cormier

Kyle Davis

Rick Yanke

In April, the County Recorder’s office mailed a 2018 Voter Guide to all registered voters in Coconino County. You can also read it online here.

To Vote in the August 28th Primary you need to be registered by July 30th.

Coconino County also needs election board workers!!! Click here for more information about assisting in the county election this year.

Request an EARLY BALLOT!