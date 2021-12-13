Arches National Park to Change Ticketing Next Year

One of the many National Parks in the Grand Circle will be changing how their tickets work during peak season next year.

Arches National Park officials announced on Friday that visitors will have timed entry tickets between April and October next year, with tickets available for a total of 2,700 vehicles per day during that time. The timed tickets will only be required from 6am to 5pm, with no ticket required outside of those hours. Starting on January 3rd, reservations may be booked for Arches National Park on a first-come, first-served basis on the website recreation.gov; each ticket will allow a vehicle a 1-hour period to enter the park.