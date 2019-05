Coconino County Parks and Rec will be hosting an archery league in Flagstaff for those 14 years and older who are looking for a way to test their archery skills; the drive might be worth it. It is a 9-week 3D archery league, perfect for hunters, hobbyists and everyone in between. They do want you to bring your own gear. Starts Thursday, May 30.

For more information visit coconino.az.gov/calendar.