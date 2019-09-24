Apply to Work on the Kaibab National Forest

Forest Service Hiring for 2020 Field Season Interested in a temporary job on the Kaibab National Forest (KNF) next summer? The Forest Service will be accepting applications for temporary spring and summer jobs on www.usajobs.gov.

The application period closes Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The KNF will be hiring seasonal employees to work in fire, recreation, range, wildlife, botany archaeology, and timber. Temporary employees are an essential part of the Forest Service workforce during the busy spring and summer field season each year.

Spending a summer on the KNF is a great way to gain valuable work experience, apply your education to a practical work environment, and try out different career fields. Many permanent Forest Service employees began their careers as temporary employees.

More information about temporary positions on Arizona and New Mexico national forests and how to apply for these jobs is available on the Southwestern Region’s 2020 Outreach Notice. Working for the Forest Service offers unique opportunities, beautiful places to work and colleagues who are committed to “caring for the land and serving people.”

For more information on Forest Service careers, benefits and opportunities, visit the Forest Service’s Working with Us webpage.