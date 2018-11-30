Apply Now for Utah Spring Turkey Hunting Permits

Even though snow has barely touched the ground in some areas in Utah, one group of Utahns—the state’s turkey hunters—are already preparing for next spring. Applications for spring 2019 limited-entry turkey hunting permits are being accepted at www.wildlife.utah.gov. To be included in the draw for permits, you must submit your application no later than 11 p.m. on Dec. 27.

“I think we’ll have a good turkey hunt in Utah next spring,” says Jason Robinson, upland game coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources. “The state’s turkey populations are doing really well.”

The limited-entry hunt will be held in April. The following permits are available for each of the DWRs’ five regions:

Region Number of permits

Northern 400

Central 250

Northeastern 249

Southeastern 305

Southern 1,550

Still a chance to hunt

If you don’t draw one of the 2,754 limited-entry permits, don’t pack your gun away—you can still hunt turkeys this spring. After the limited-entry hunt is over, the general statewide turkey hunt happens in May. Permits for the general hunt are not limited in number, so you’ll have no problem getting one.

Permits for Utah’s general statewide turkey hunt go on sale Feb. 21.