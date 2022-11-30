Applications Being Taken; Page Justice of the Peace

Board of Supervisors Now Accepting Applications

to Fill Vacant Office of Justice of the Peace

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will begin accepting applications from interested parties to fill the vacant office of Justice of the Peace in Page, Ariz.

The sudden passing of Page Justice of the Peace Donald G. Roberts before the November 8 election caused a vacancy of his judicial position. Although there were official write-in candidates in the election, a majority of voters in Page precincts re-elected Roberts posthumously to recognize his many years of service and dedication to the Page community. Per the laws of the State of Arizona, when a deceased candidate receives the highest number of votes the election is deemed not valid.

If a county office becomes vacant, the Board of Supervisors shall appoint a person of the same political party as the person vacating the office to fill the portion of the term until the next regular general election. If the person vacating the office changed political party affiliations after taking office, the person who is appointed to fill the vacancy shall be of the same political party that the vacating officeholder was when the vacating officeholder was elected or appointed to that office. – A.R.S.§16-230(A)(2)

Judge Roberts was elected as a Democrat; therefore, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors shall only accept – interest in the position from registered Democrats for the Justice of the Peace in the Page precinct. To be eligible for appointment, Arizona law specifies that the following criteria must also be met by each potential candidate:

Must be a legal Arizona resident living within the Page precinct,

Must be registered to vote,

Must be able to read and write the English language and,

Must be at least 18 years of age

Interested individuals should take note of the application criteria and deadlines below:

Letters of Interest and resumes must be received by 12 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022.

There is no formal application to be submitted. A letter of interest, resume, and other documents outlining the applicant’s qualifications for office shall be emailed, mailed, or submitted in person to:

Coconino County Deputy Court Administrator: Shelly Bacon

E-Mail Address: [email protected]

Mailing Address: 200 N. San Francisco Street

Flagstaff, AZ 86001