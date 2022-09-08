Applicants Sought for Page Unified School District Governing Board Vacancy

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget is seeking applicants for appointment for Page Unified School District #8.

Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.

Applications can be downloaded at this address: http://www.coconino.az.gov/schoolboardapplication

A digital application can be filled out and printed at this address: https://coconino.az.gov/2855/Governing-Board

Completed applications may be submitted by email to [email protected], by fax to (928) 526-1469, or by mail addressed to:

Coconino County School Superintendent

2384 N Steves Blvd

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

For all applications an original, signed document is required. The deadline to submit is October 7, 2022, by 5 p.m.

An advisory committee may be assembled consisting of district residents and a current

board member to conduct interviews and advise Superintendent Mango-Paget on the appointments.

For more information, please call the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at (928) 679-8070 or email – [email protected].