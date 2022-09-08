News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Applicants Sought for Page Unified School District Governing Board Vacancy

Applicants Sought for Page Unified School District Governing Board Vacancy
September 08
09:46 2022
Print This Article

On-File photo of a past PUSD School Board meeting

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget is seeking applicants for appointment for Page Unified School District #8.

Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.

Applications can be downloaded at this address: http://www.coconino.az.gov/schoolboardapplication

A digital application can be filled out and printed at this address:  https://coconino.az.gov/2855/Governing-Board

Completed applications may be submitted by email to [email protected], by fax to (928) 526-1469, or by mail addressed to:

Coconino County School Superintendent
2384 N Steves Blvd
Flagstaff, AZ 86004

For all applications an original, signed document is required. The deadline to submit is October 7, 2022, by 5 p.m.

An advisory committee may be assembled consisting of district residents and a current
board member to conduct interviews and advise Superintendent Mango-Paget on the appointments.

For more information, please call the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at (928) 679-8070 or email – [email protected].

Applicants Sought for Page Unified School District Governing Board Vacancy - overview

Summary: Applicants Sought for Page Unified School District Governing Board Vacancy

Tags
jobPUSDschool boardvacancy

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.