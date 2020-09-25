Apparent Suicide Friday at the Coconino County Jail

Sheriff’s Office; In-Custody Inmate Death-Apparent Suicide

Flagstaff, AZ – This morning at approximately 1:35 AM, while conducting a security and welfare check, Detention Officers discovered an inmate hanging by his bed sheet which was tied around his neck and tied to the ladder on his bunk. Officers immediately called for additional staff for assistance and began Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other lifesaving steps. Additionally, they requested a response of Emergency Medical Services. CPR was conducted by Detention staff until personnel from Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR until 2:11 AM, at which time, he was declared deceased.

The inmate has been identified as Francisco Jesus-Rumaldo Rivera, 33 of Flagstaff, AZ. Mr. Rivera had been arrested by the Flagstaff Police Department on September 23, 2020 for 6 counts of forgery, 2 counts of theft, and fleeing from an officer. He was being held on $25,000 bond out of the Flagstaff Justice Court. Mr. Rivera was currently housed in a cell with another inmate in our COVID-19 Quarantine housing unit. The other inmate has been interviewed by our Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit and has stated that he was asleep and not aware of what Mr. Rivera was doing. At this time no foul play is suspected and it appears that Mr. Rivera died by apparent suicide.

The death is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and pending autopsy and review by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

# # #