Antlerless Big Game Permit Apps Open Soon

SALT LAKE CITY — If putting locally sourced, nutritious meat on the table while enjoying time in Utah’s beautiful outdoors sounds good to you, take note that the application period for antlerless big game permits opens soon.

Depending on the age, a cow elk can provide between 120 to nearly 200 pounds of boneless meat. That meat can then be eaten in a variety of ways including as hamburger, roasts, steaks, stews, stir-fry or in fajitas. A doe deer will provide approximately 40 pounds of boneless meat.

Beginning on Thursday, May 30, you can apply for a permit to hunt cow elk, cow moose, doe deer and doe pronghorn in Utah. You must submit your application no later than 11 p.m. on June 20 to be included in the permit drawing.

Applications can be submitted through the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website at utah-hunt.com. Details about the different units including boundary descriptions, biologist notes, and population and harvest statistics can be found on the Utah Hunt Planner.

“The antlerless big game hunts are a great opportunity to not only harvest meat and make some great memories outdoors, but also to help manage wildlife populations and maintain healthy herds and landscapes,” DWR big game coordinator Covy Jones said. “The additional spring moisture we’ve been getting this year should produce healthy animals for the fall hunts.”

Starting this year, youth may apply together in groups for antlerless hunts. Groups must have at least two hunters and no more than four hunters. For further details, see the online antlerless resources. There will also be five new doe deer hunts, 18 new cow elk hunts and eight new doe pronghorn hunts this year.

If you have questions about applying for an antlerless permit, call the Utah Hunt

Application Office at 1-800-221-0659 or your nearest DWR office.

The drawing results will be available on or before July 11. If any antlerless permits are available after the drawing, you can purchase them beginning July 23. Check the 2019 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook for details.