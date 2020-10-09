Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp Closing

PAGE, Ariz. – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will close the Antelope Point public launch ramp to motorized vessels Oct. 23 at 8 a.m. due to seasonal fluctuations in water level at Lake Powell. The ramp will remain open to the public for paddle sports and launching, retrieving, loading and unloading non-motorized watercraft.

According to Michelle Kerns, Deputy Superintendent for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, seasonal fluctuations in Lake Powell’s water level often result in closures of certain facilities in the fall or winter. The trigger for closing Antelope Point public launch ramp is 3590 feet of elevation above mean sea level. As of Oct. 6, Lake Powell’s elevation was 3595.

“We anticipate a continued drop in lake levels that will necessitate closure on or around Oct. 23, so we want to give the public ample notice,” Kerns said.

Additional closures may be necessary as water levels continue to fall. Castle Rock Cut and Bullfrog main launch ramp will close when water levels reach 3580 feet of elevation above mean sea level.

Kerns reminded paddle sport users to clean, drain and dry their vessels to prevent the transfer of quagga mussels, and stay safe while recreating at Glen Canyon.

“Lower lake levels can create additional hazards to boaters,” Kerns said. “Please stay aware and stay safe!”

