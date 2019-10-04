News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Antelope Point Marina: Planned Electrical Outage Sunday

October 04
15:31 2019
PAGE, Arizona – Visitors to Antelope Point Marina on Lake Powell are advised that electricity will be shut off on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., as the local utility company sets up new equipment. The marina is working with the utility company to restore electricity as soon as possible and the outage may be shorter or longer in duration. The Point Restaurant plans to be open from 4 to 8 p.m.

The following services will be closed until electrical power is restored: fuel dock, boat rentals (all types of vessels), retail shopping outlets, slip leasing, overnight slip rentals, and houseboat services.

The following services will be available during the electrical outage (cash only): park entrance fee booth, boat tours, charters, valet launching, boatyard services, guided fishing, anchoring services, and boat towing. During the outage, the marina will provide temporary restrooms on land and in designated houseboats on the docks.

Antelope Point Marina is located on Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. The park apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this temporary and necessary break in visitor services. For more information, please contact Antelope Point Marina at 928-645-5900.

Antelope Point Marinapower outage

