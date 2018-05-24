Antelope Canyon Ultra Marathons
Race March 9 & 10, 2019 – 100 Mile / 50 Mile / 55K / Half Marathon (Trail) – Registration Opens May 25th at 8:00 am (MDT).
Race Details
Date: March 9-10, 2019
Location: Page, AZ
Start Time: Depends on distance
Weather: 38° – 60°F
Course Type: Loop
Strollers allowed? No
Disability friendly? No
Dogs allowed? No
Expo
Date: March 8, 2019
Location: coming soon
Hours: coming soon
Bib & Packet Pickup
Expo pickup recommended.
Registration Periods & Pricing
Early Registration: May 25 – July 22
Regular Registration: July 23 – Dec. 16
Late Registration: Dec. 17 – Race Expo
Price depends on distance. Details »
Refund Policy
Refunds available during Early Registration (no fee) and Regular Registration ($10 fee).
Deferral, Race Transfer, and Bib Transfer available during all registration periods ($20).
Travel & Other Info
Fly Into
Las Vegas (LAS) – 4 hrs.
Phoenix (PHX) – 4 hrs. 30 min.
Salt Lake (SLC) – 5 hrs. 45 min.