Antelope Canyon Sets Opening Date; This Monday!!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: JULY 08, 2021

Antelope Canyon Sets Opening Date

Lechee, Az – Antelopelowercanyon.com has opened reservations for 2021. This highly anticipated event has been the number one question asked in the greater Grand Circle Area, that includes Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, the Navajo nation; fifteen National Parks, five tribal parks, forty-four state parks and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

“The safety of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance. New and returning visitors can expect clean, un-spoiled and safely guided adventures with us at Dixie’s Lower Antelope Canyon Tours. We look forward to seeing you!”

Employees at Dixie’s Lower Antelope Canyon Tours are proudly vaccinated and look forward to a safe and orderly re-opening of Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park (Antelope Canyon) on Monday July 12, 2021. New and returning visitors of Antelope canyon should expect new check-in policies and procedures that will help keep everyone safe as we all continue to fight through the COVID-19 Pandemic. Visitors are encouraged to continuously wear a mask, respect social distancing, and to utilize the best practices to stay safe and well.

Visitors can find more information and plan their trip to Antelope Canyon at antelopelowercanyon.com

Or see new check-in procedures at: https://youtu.be/Ts_MLyX8zlU

Dixie’s Lower Antelope Canyon Tours was founded and is owned by Dixie L Ellis, a woman who was born and raised in the surrounding areas of Antelope Canyon. Dixie’s Lower Antelope Canyon has been in operation since 2014, offering guided hiking tours of Lower Antelope Canyon to millions of regional and global travelers alike. Dixie’s commitment to excellence stems from her

mother’s passion of Navajo culture which was passed on to her, and her tour company reflects that same passion.

Dixie’s Lower Antelope Canyon Tours is an Authorized Operator of Navajo Parks and Recreation, Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park (Antelope Canyon)

