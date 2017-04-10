Another Utah Rescue

It has been an extremely busy few weeks for Washington County (Utah) Search and Rescue personnel. This past Friday kept things going when a vacationing couple from Arizona was involved in an accident involving their mountain bikes.

It was late morning Friday when the husband called for help saying his wife had sustained a compound fracture of an ankle. The accident occurred in a secluded area near Grafton Mesa.

Rescuers used the man’s cell phone GPS in order to find them. However, a mile from the couple, they had to stop and switch to ATVs in order to continue their efforts.

The woman was treated by EMTs at the scene of the crash and given medication in order to control her pain. She was then placed in what is called a “Stokes” basket and gingerly as possible taken to an ambulance awaiting her from Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

The search and rescue unit of Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made close to ten such rescues in the past few weeks. Most often, the problem is not so much treating a victim; it’s getting to them in some very remote areas.