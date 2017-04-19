Another Rescue From Water Holes Canyon

For the second time in a little over a month a hiker had to be rescued from Water Holes Canyon, just south of Page.

Yesterday afternoon, an 18-year-old Page resident was injured during a fall near Water Holes Canyon. The young man had injuries to his upper body and found himself unable to climb out of the canyon.

The National Park Service staff from Glen Canyon Recreation Area and Page Fire Department personnel assisted the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and aided the injured hiker to an alternate exit route.

The young man was taken to Page Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The rescue occurred almost a month to the day of a similar recovery at Water Holes.

On March 16, two overdue hikers had to be rescued after becoming stranded in Water Holes Canyon without adequate clothing, food, or water. The two males had to spend the night in the canyon before rescuers were able to pull them above the rim.

Yesterday’s rescue marked a busy day for the Coconino County Search and Rescue team. Earlier in the day a 70-year-old woman apparently broke her ankle on a trail south of Flagstaff.

Downed trees across the trail needed to be removed to assist with carrying out of the woman. She was the transported by ground ambulance to Flagstaff Medical Center for further medical treatment.