Another Rescue for the Sheriffs Office's Search and Rescue


July 23
05:02 2020


Sheriffs Office Photo

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, rescue injured hiker off Mt. Elden on Wednesday July 22nd, 2020.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Mt Elden Area after receiving a 911 call from an injured and stranded hiker on Elden Lookout Trail. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit, along with the Flagstaff Fire Department and Guardian Medical Transport ,responded to the top of Mt Elden.

The location given by the injured hiker was on the Elden Lookout Trail below the intersection with Sunset Trail. The adult male hiker indicated he had sustained a leg injury after slipping on the trail and was not able to hike any further.

Rescuers from the three agencies responded to the top of Mt. Elden near the Lookout Tower and hiked to the subject. Once on scene the hiker was prepared for a litter carry to the top of the mountain where he was transferred to a

Sheriffs Office Photo

Guardian Air Transport helicopter at approximately 11:30 a.m. and then transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for further care.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Flagstaff Fire, Guardian Medical and Guardian Air for their assistance with the incident.

# # #





