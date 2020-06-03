Another Page Man Arrested for Online Threats

You would think that people would be learning by now that online threats are still considered real threats and that you are not immune from prosecution. While Page Police are saying an arrest has been made, they are not releasing any more information about just such a threat made by another local Page man.

Page Police, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have arrested a local man in connection with online threats to burn government buildings down in the city of Page, AZ.

Because federal charges are pending, no further information will be released at this time, according to Page PD.