News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Another Page Man Arrested for Online Threats

Another Page Man Arrested for Online Threats
June 03
09:36 2020
Print This Article

You would think that people would be learning by now that online threats are still considered real threats and that you are not immune from prosecution. While Page Police are saying an arrest has been made, they are not releasing any more information about just such a threat made by another local Page man.

Page Police, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have arrested a local man in connection with online threats to burn government buildings down in the city of Page, AZ.

Because federal charges are pending, no further information will be released at this time, according to Page PD.

 

Another Page Man Arrested for Online Threats - overview

Summary: Another Page Man Arrested for Online Threats

Tags
arizonaarrestedburning government buildingsfbifederal bureau of investigationlocal manonline threatspagepage pd

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.