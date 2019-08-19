News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Another Lake Powell Fatality

August 19
16:59 2019
Fatality at Wahweap Marina 

PAGE, Arizona – National Park Service (NPS) Dispatch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a call from 911 at approximately 7:58 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 and dispatched rangers to the Lake Powell Resort’s main marina in the Wahweap District of the park, near Page, Arizona. It was reported a male had jumped in the water near slip F-3 and had not resurfaced.

NPS Rangers arrived on scene and the victim appeared to be ensnarled in wires and cables at a depth of 20 to 30 feet. Due to safety concerns, recovery was suspended until daylight hours on Monday, August 19.

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team recovered the victim at 10:53 a.m. at a depth of 249 feet. Jacob Jessop, a 31-year-old male from Colorado City, Arizona was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Coconino County Medical Examiner and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy. Assisting were NPS Rangers, the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. Visitors are reminded about the dangers of swimming in marinas which have led to that activity being prohibited.

