Another FLDS Member “Punished”

April 03
10:10 2017
Lyle Jeffs, At Large

Another food stamp fraud case involving a member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) has been resolved. The punishment in this case was just like the others; a $25 fine and a food stamp training session.

This time the “culprit” was Preston Barlow. His case closes the entire case, except for one missing suspect; Lyle Jeffs, the brother of cult leader, Warren Jeffs.
Warren Jeffs is serving a life prison sentence in Texas for having sex with a 12-year old; one of his nearly 100 wives. Lyle Jeffs disappeared while out on bond last summer. His whereabouts are still unknown.

The fact that the food stamp fraud case involving FLDS leaders amounted to many millions of dollars, many of those on the outside were furious that the punishments were so light when the crimes appeared to be so serious.

It also infuriated many that Lyle Jeffs was even allowed to be bonded-out while awaiting trial. The fear was that he would skedaddle, and that’s just what he did.

In all, eleven FLDS members were charged in the food stamp fraud case. Ten cases have been decided on (all with guilty pleas followed by pretty much slaps on the wrist). One case was dismissed and the Lyle Jeffs case won’t be litigated until (or if) he is found.

