Another Cross-Country Arizona State Title

The Boys from Page Bring Home Another Trophy!

There were smiling faces all around on Saturday in Phoenix when the Page High School Boys’ Cross-Country team won another Arizona State Title. It was the team’s 18th State Title, and the 2022 version of this Sand Devils’ team is filled with young men who knows what it means to win and win BIG!

After the running was done, we caught-up with Head Coach Tim Martin, who said it was a little closer than he would have liked.

“Aw, but it’s great,” said Coach Martin. “Any time you can win a state championship, it’s just a great feeling!”

One thing the Championship race proved for the Page guys, is that cross-country is most definitely a team sport. The entire team can take credit for helping during that long run.

“I’m just happy for the kids,” added the Coach. “Especially the seniors. They’re going out on top, going out with a big championship. They won one their freshman year, but then they lost to COVID and all that since then, but now they’re back.”

Mark Lomeland was there on Saturday at Cave Creek Golf Course. Coach Lomeland coached Cross Country at Page for 25-years. In fact, he started the middle school cross country program with two Martins on his team in the 1980s. He knows the Martin/Page High School history as well as anyone.

Another former head coach who was there as a witness was McArthur Lane, “Coach Mac.” After the winning team was announced he had trouble containing his feelings. He was just so very excited for the guys from Page.

The Page High School girls’ team finished in 5th place Saturday in Phoenix. Junior Jade Reid finished in 6th place overall! Coach Martin called Jade’s run, “wonderful.”

But overall, he felt his girls didn’t run to their potential.

“They ran probably the best they could today,” he said. “But 5th in the state (for the girls), after not running as we expected, you can’t be too disappointed in that. They’ll just have to re-group and come back next year.”

“I felt pretty strong going into this race,” said the junior, Reid, after the race. “Next year I’m going to do even better.”

In the end we are talking about 29 Arizona State Championships for the girls and the boys at Page High School. That’s 18 now for the boys and eleven for the girls!

Way to go, Sand Devils!