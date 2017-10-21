Another Big Win for PHS on Senior Night; 46-8

CAPTION: Page players on a recent visit to Lake Powell Communication: (L – R) Hayden Gracia, Kele Meredith, Gabe Gomez, Christian Penrod and Robert Young.

Playoffs Ahead!

Another week, and another win for the Page Sand Devils Friday night. This week it was Chinle High School that took it on the chin, as the Page men rolled on Senior Night to a 46-8 victory.

The winds were howling for an hour prior to the game, but they died down by halftime. Overall the weather was a bit nippy, but weather had little to do with the outcome of the game. The Sand Devils just came to win!

With this victory Coach Mitchell Stephens’ team improves to 8-2 and most surely will make the state playoffs. As a bonus, they get a week off, as some of the other teams complete their regular season next Friday night, while Page will remain idle.

“I challenged the seniors, and they kept us in it,” said the coach following the game. “I just love this group of kids.”

Unusually, the Sand Devils were called three times for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game. One was helmet-to-helmet, and likely inadvertent. Another might’ve been a head slap. But the one that irked the coach involved mouthing-off by one of his players.

As far as the mouthing-off, Coach Stephens said it was something he does not accept whatsoever.

But on the other side of the coin, the game was filled with players from opposing teams helping each other up after a play and offering encouragement as well.

“I agree,” said the coach, who indicated it’s because Chinle is in the same region as the Page guys. “It’s a love-hate relationship. Yeah, we’re going at you, but at the same time we love you.”

He said unless Page is playing against a team in the region, they’re rooting for them to win, especially Tuba City and Monument Valley.

When asked about the week off next week, Coach Stephens’ one-word comment was, “Finally.”

He said it gives them time to get healthy for the playoffs.

Both first half scores for Page were runs of 27 and 2-yards by senior quarterback Jacob Doyle. He scored some more in half two.

We won’t know who the Sand Devils will meet in round one until around Halloween.