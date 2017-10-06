News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Another Big Win for Page; Now 6-2

October 06
21:15 2017
Large Homecoming Crowd

“You have to light a fire.”

That’s what Page Sand Devils head football coach said after Friday night’s decisive win over the Hornets of Ganado High School 30-14. Coach Stevens was talking about how his guys were “flat” in the first half, but came back strong in half-two.

“The real difference in the second half was the kids led each other,” said the coach after the big win. “A group of those seniors and leaders really got on it and got their teammates fired-up.”

He says his team cannot continue to start out games like that. Last week against Monument Valley the two teams were scoreless at the half, but the Page team came out strong in the second half. It was almost the same this week.

Homecoming Queen and King

The Sand Devils now have a season record of 6-2.

As far as the slow start went, the coach blames some of it on a week and a day of distractions; Homecoming.

“We had a parade before the game, we had a half-day and the kids had a field day,” he said. “But the fact of the matter is they just have to come and play. It took being down had half time for them to get it going.”

Next up for Page is another home game next Friday at 7 against Tuba City. It should be a wild one!

