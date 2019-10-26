Another 3 Touchdowns for Gomez in Shutout Win!

“That was 48-Minutes of what we prepared them for this week”

Those were the words of Page Sand Devils Football Coach Bubba Billie after his team knocked off visiting Chinle High School 56-0 at home on Seniors Night in Page.

Coach Billie told Lake Powell Communications just after the game that, indeed, he was happy!

“They came out and they executed, and I couldn’t ask for more than that,” said the Coach.

Two highlights of the game were not one, but two goal-line stands against Wildcats. One of those fantastic stands resulted in a 98-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Hunter Richardson!

There were two things that really got the Coach’s attention in this big home win. One was the senior leadership on the team.

“They really stepped up this week,” he said with pride. “Last week we didn’t tackle well. This week we did.”

The other “thing” that caught Coach Billie’s attention was one of those seniors, # 8 Gabe Gomez.

“Holy smokes,” said Billie. “That kid is amazing. He had a heck of a game tonight (three touchdowns) and we’re certainly going to miss his senior leadership. He’s really stepped up this season.’

Among those who witnessed this Senior Night performance of Coach Billie’s football team was his mom, Robin Billie, and his grandparents, who live in Columbus, Ohio.

Is it any wonder that Coach Billie’s favorite all-time coach is The Ohio State University’s, Woody Hayes?

The shutout by the Sand Devils could have easily been ended by Chinle’s Darren Woody, who broke loose for a very long run late in the game. But with no Page defenders near him, the young man hurt his leg, or something, and collapsed two yards short of the goal line, where he was downed by a Sand Devil defender. That led to the second Sand Devil successful goal-line stand, and it secured the shutout.

If he had scored, Coach Billie said it would not have bothered him at all.

Next week the team travels to Kayenta to play Monument Valley. After this week’s tremendous win over Chinle and last week’s triple-overtime loss to Ganado; where they played remarkably well, a win against the tough Mustangs would be another fine evening for the Sand Devils players, and especially for Robin Billie’s son!