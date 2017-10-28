Annie Edson Taylor Takes the Plunge

So, you think civility in American politics has fallen off the deep end?

Its nothing compared to the plunge Annie Edson Taylor (1838-1921) took in October 1901.

Taylor, whose husband was killed during the Civil War, bounced from place to place after the war ended in 1865. She was a schoolteacher, a dance instructor and did whatever work she could find. In 1898 she found herself living in Bay City, Michigan.

Taylor dreamed of fame and fortune – and she came up with a unique idea when reading about the Pan American Exposition in Buffalo. (Which proved not to be much fun for President William McKinley.)

Reading about the growing popularity of a natural wonder straddling the U.S.-Canadian border, Taylor decided to conquer Niagara Falls.

Of course going over Niagara Falls wasn’t a new idea. Sam Patch, known as The Yankee Leaper, leapt off of 175-foot Horseshoe Falls in1829 – and survived.

But Taylor decided she would go over the falls in a wooden barrel.

She used an old pickle barrel, strapping herself inside and using cushions to pad the interior of her barrel. She held onto her lucky heart-shaped pillow.

Taylor decided to do the stunt on her birthday – October 24. Though she claimed to be in her 40s, other records show that she turning 63.

A small boat towed her out into the middle of the swift-moving current and her barrel was cut loose.

The feisty woman proved to be Taylor-made for the death-defying stunt. She became the first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel. What did she think of her accomplishment?

“If it was with my dying breath, I would caution anyone against attempting the feat,” Taylor said. “I would sooner walk up to the mouth of a cannon, knowing it was going to blow me to pieces than make another trip over the Fall.”

But, after a brief flurry or media attention and a few speaking engagements, Taylor’s flame quickly cooled. She tried, unsuccessfully, to write a book and get a movie made of her feat. Her manager absconded with the famous barrel and she spent much of her savings on private detectives trying to recover the barrel.

The barrel was found in Chicago, only to disappear permanently shortly after.

Taylor talked of making a second trip over the falls in 1906, but nothing came of it. She died in 1929.

The daredevil did inspire copycats, though. Between 1901 and 1995 15 people attempted conquer Niagara Falls. (Five of them lost their lives.) It is illegal to attempt to survive a Niagara Falls plunge.