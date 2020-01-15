Ann Kirkpatrick Being Treated for Alcoholism

Arizona 2nd District US Congressperson Ann Kirkpatrick is currently on a leave of absence from her position in Washington because of an alcohol issue.

Formerly, Ms. Kirkpatrick represented the 1st District of Arizona, which included much of northeast Arizona, including Page. She is a native of McNary, Arizona.

Evidently, the Congresswoman recently suffered a fall and was seriously injured. That’s according to reports this afternoon.

She says she will seek treatment for alcoholism.

Kirkpatrick had been granted leave on Friday for a medical emergency. There is no further information available.