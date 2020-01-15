News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Ann Kirkpatrick Being Treated for Alcoholism

Ann Kirkpatrick Being Treated for Alcoholism
January 15
14:04 2020
Print This Article

Ann Kirkpatrick

Arizona 2nd District US Congressperson Ann Kirkpatrick is currently on a leave of absence from her position in Washington because of an alcohol issue.

Formerly, Ms. Kirkpatrick represented the 1st District of Arizona, which included much of northeast Arizona, including Page. She is a native of McNary, Arizona.

Evidently, the Congresswoman recently suffered a fall and was seriously injured. That’s according to reports this afternoon.

She says she will seek treatment for alcoholism.

Kirkpatrick had been granted leave on Friday for a medical emergency. There is no further information available.

Ann Kirkpatrick Being Treated for Alcoholism - overview

Summary: Ann Kirkpatrick Being Treated for Alcoholism

Tags
alcoholismann kirkpatrickus congresswoman

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.