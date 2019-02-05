News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Animal Cruelty Equated With Domestic Violence

February 05
12:41 2019
A bill moving through the Utah State Legislature would add aggravated cruelty to animals to the list of domestic violence offenses. Currently, if a cohabitant kills an animal, he or she is only charged with a misdemeanor. “Aggravated cruelty” is defined as torturing, poisoning, or killing an animal without legal privilege. State law, Division of Wildlife Resources regulations, and local ordinances set out certain situations where an animal may be killed.Opponents of the bill argue animal cruelty is already considered domestic violence because animals are property, and property destruction is one element of domestic violence.

