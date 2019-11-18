Angels Landing Trail to Remain Closed until Friday

Zion’s Trail Crew will be breaking up and removing several rocks to make the trail passable

SPRINGDALE, UT – The Angels Landing Trail was assessed on Sunday, November 17, 2019, following a rockfall late on Saturday. A minor rockfall has landed on the chains section of the Angels Landing Trail. A rock, approximately the size of a refrigerator, as well as several other smaller rocks, are obstructing a particularly narrow section of the trail. Several of the rocks are unstable. Due to the narrow character of Angels Landing, the trail will remain closed until the rocks can be broken up and removed.

The National Park Service will be working to remove the rock beginning Monday and anticipate the trail will reopen by Friday, November 22.

Climbing closures remain in effect below the rockfall zone and closures in the vicinity of Big Bend will be strictly enforced while work is being completed due to the hazardous conditions falling rock may cause. The park urges visitors to comply with the closures to ensure their safety and to allow park officials to focus on the necessary repairs.