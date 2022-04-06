News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

 Breaking News
  

Ancient Dino Tracks Damaged in Utah

Ancient Dino Tracks Damaged in Utah
April 06
11:17 2022
Stock Photo of dinosaur tracks. Image by Brigitte Werner from Pixabay

By Eli Joseph

Heavy machinery has apparently damaged fossilized dinosaur tracks near Moab.  They are at least 112 million years old.
Crews have been rebuilding a boardwalk in the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite, which contains remains of 10 different species.
In an area where a prehistoric crocodile crossed a mudflat, it appears a backhoe drove over the site several times.  Otherwise, damage is minor with dinosaur footprints showing fractures around their rims.
A Bureau of Land Management report on the incident recommends reevaluation of the project and better briefing of work crews.  It also notes that filling a paleontologist vacancy would prevent future problems.
dinoDinosaurdinosaur trackseli josephmoabprehistorictracksUtah

