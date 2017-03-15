An Honor for Sitting Bull

South Dakota may soon confer official honors on Lakota holy man Sitting Bull.

Both houses of the state legislature have unanimously approved HCR 1011, a bill that would officially honor and recognize Sitting Bull. The legislation only awaits the governor’s signature to become official.

Sitting Bull – Tatanka Iyotanka – was born around 1831 and became a major leader among his Hunkpapa band and the various other Lakota tribes. He is most associated with Custer’s Last Stand, fought on June 25, 1876. He was killed during a botched arrest attempt on December 15, 1890.

HCR 1011 is legislation recognizing and honoring Sitting Bull, Tatanka Iyotanka, a courageous warrior, statesman, dedicated leader, one of South Dakota’s first ambassadors to the world, and a man who remains an essential figure in South Dakota and United States history.

The bill also notes the honor and status Sitting Bull earned among his own people as both a statesman and a warrior.

South Dakota State Sen. Kevin Killer, a Native American, said honoring true history helps to bridge the gap through the years.

At birth, Sitting Bull was named Jumping Badger, but was commonly call Slow, due to his deliberate, contemplative nature.

When he was 14, Sitting Bull accompanied a group of warriors on a raiding party against the Crows. The young man earned honors by counting coup – touching a live enemy. His father gave a feast in his son’s honor and gave the son his own name.

Sitting Bull is the anglicized rendition of the name, which translate in Lakota to “Buffalo Bull Who Sits Down.”

Sitting Bull’s first military action against soldiers was likely in 1864 when U.S. troops – in retaliation for the Little Crow uprising of 1862 – attacked Lakota villages that had not been involved in the Minnesota massacre.

Sitting Bull also took part in Red Cloud’s War (1866-1868). The war ended when the U.S. officially surrendered, making it the only war the Indians won on the frontier.

Following the war that bore his name Red Cloud and another major chief among the Lakota, Spotted Tail, moved onto the reservation, leaving Sitting Bull as the last major leader that refused to surrender.

Following the defeat of Gen. George A. Custer, Sitting Bull led his followers into Canada where they scrapped out a forlorn existence. But starvation forced their return to the U.S.

Sitting Bull surrendered on July 19, 1881, saying he wanted it known that he was “the last” among his people to surrender his gun.

He later toured with Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West show and befriended famed sharpshooter Annie Oakley.

Around 1890 a new craze swept through the Indian reservations, known as the Ghost Dance. The dancers blended traditional beliefs with Christianity and believed that if they danced and prayed enough the white people would leave their lands and they would be reunited with their loved ones who had died.

Many in the government feared an Indian war and they knew only one chief with enough clout to unite the various tribes: Sitting Bull.

Sitting Bull’s arrest was ordered, but when the Indian Police met resistance, one immediately shot Sitting Bull in the head.