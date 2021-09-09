News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

An Extremely Nice Recognition for Page’s Finance Department

September 09
09:10 2021
Linda Watson

 That was the City of Page’s Finance Department shining at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

It was announced that the “Government Finance Officers Association” of the United States and Canada had awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Finance Reporting for the city’s comprehensive Finance report for the recently ended fiscal year.

The entire City Council and Mayor Bill Diak showed great appreciation last night toward the city’s Finance Director, Linda Watson.

Said Linda Watson the 16-year Director of Finance, “It’s quite an honor. To get this award is huge for the City of Page.”

The certificate says the award represents a significant accomplishment for a government and its management.

